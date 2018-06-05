हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bengaluru molestation

Ola driver held for allegedly taking Bengaluru woman hostage, making her strip for pics

When the woman objected to the acts of the Ola driver, he threatened her of calling his friends and getting her raped.

Cab aggregator Ola has expressed regret over the incident of a woman in Bengaluru allegedly being molested by a driver. Releasing a statement after the uproar, Ola said that they have zero tolerance for any such incident, adding that the accused driver has been blacklisted.

Assuring full support in the investigations, the statement released by Ola said, “Safety of customers is our top priority. We are extending full support to police in probe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bengaluru police arrested the accused driver after a 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru alleged that she was held hostage and molested by him during a trip to airport in the wee hours of June 1.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Ola cab driver took a different route just before reaching the Bengaluru airport, on the pretext of the route being shorter. He then stopped the car, and allegedly made the woman strip, clicked her photograph and molested her.

The woman had reportedly booked the cab around 2 am on June 1 to catch an early morning flight to Mumbai. She boarded the cab at her residence in JB Nagar locality of Bengaluru. While going to the airport, the driver took the car to a secluded road.

When the woman objected to the acts of the Ola driver, he even threatened her of calling his friends and getting her raped, said the report in Mumbai Mirror. He also allegedly took her phone away and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

Though the driver dropped the woman at the Bengaluru airport after an hour, he threatened that he would post her pictures on social media websites if she informed anyone about the alleged incident.

This is not the first such incident involving an Ola driver. There have been several instances in the past wherein drivers have molested and harassed female drivers.

Bengaluru molestationOla driver molestationMolestationBengaluruOLA

