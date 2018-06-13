हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Personal fitness vs fitness of state: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy replies to PM Modi's challenge

PM Modi had nominated HD Kumaraswamy to a fitness challenge. The Karnataka CM replied almost immediately.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted a video of him doing exercises as part of a fitness challenge thrown at him by India cricket captain Virat Kohli. Urging fellow citizens to lead an active lifestyle, PM Modi then forwarded the challenge to TT player Manika Batra and, interestingly, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

 

Kumaraswamy had recently come out on top with Congress' support to thwart BJP's attempts at forming government in Karnataka. Little wonder then that PM Modi throwing a fitness challenge to him was suspected to have had political undertones. The reply to the challenge, however, was laced amply with political overtures.

"Dear @narendramodi ji, I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it(sic)," tweeted the JDS leader. 

 

 

The battle for Karnataka grabbed national spotlight for most of May when no single party managed to reach the majority mark. BJP staked claim on the basis of being the largest single party but unable to prove numbers, BS Yeddyurappa eventually resigned. This paved the way for Kumaraswamy - supported by Congress - to form government. In all of this, there were countless barbs and accusations that were traded between leaders of BJP and those from the JDS-Congress combine.

Little wonder then that after such a degree of acrimony, a fitness challenge from PM Modi to Kumaraswamy left many surprised while the reply indicated that the exchange may have transcended beyond simple matters of personal fitness.

