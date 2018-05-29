PM Modi asks officials to ensure assistance to rain-affected areas in Karnataka

New Delhi: Amid heavy downpour in parts of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to officials and directed them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.

"I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," he tweeted.

I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2018

Heavy downpour lashed the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the third day on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and flooding roads, disrupting traffic and throwing life out of gear.

A holiday had been declared for educational institutions in DK and Udupi on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioners of both districts.

Boats had to be used to ferry stranded people, including school children at Alake in Kudroli area in the city, which was almost submerged, the sources said, as per PTI.

Students of Alake Gujarati school could not get out of the school building due to water-logging. Fire and rescue service personnel and members of the public extended help to the children who were brought out of the school, they said.

Water entered several factories in Baikampady industrial area in the flood caused by heavy rains, resulting in huge losses. Factory owners said such a situation had not been witnessed in the last few decades.

The heavy rains flooded most parts of the city, leaving commuters stranded at many places. Arterial roads saw traffic snarls since Tuesday morning. The site for construction of a flyover at Pumpwell circle and Thokkottu area were flooded, badly affecting traffic.

A house under construction collapsed at Pumpwell and Kuthar junction was surrounded by water. Rainwater also flooded the Padil underbridge, where many vehicles are still stuck. Many vehicles were seen almost under water at Hampankatta and Bejai in the city.

People in several areas could not come out of their homes fearing rain-water would come inside. Inundated areas include Kottara Chowki, PVS circle, Adyar, Yekkuru and Kodiyalguthu in and around the city.

In Udupi, a huge banyan tree was uprooted and fell on the road at Udyavar, blocking vehicular traffic. Many electric poles and hoardings also fell on the ground.

(With PTI inputs)