PM Modi offers prayers in Karnataka's Dharmasthala temple

DHARMASTHALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Dharmasthala temple as part of his visit to Karnataka to attend various public events.

He landed in Mangaluru, about 350 km from the state capital, earlier on Sunday and flew in a helicopter to the temple town of Dharmasthala, about 100 km from the port city of Mangaluru.

The Prime Minister waved to crowds gathered at the entrance, before praying at the temple dedicated to Lord Manjunatheshwara.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed happiness at the opportunity to pray to Lord Manjunatha.

PM said that the current century is about skill development. India is a youthful nation, and hence, we must harness our demographic dividend.

"Our saints and seers created as well as nurtured institutions which have helped society for centuries," he said.

The Dharmasthala temple is one of the renowned religious landmarks of south India, with a history of over 800 years.

Prayed at the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple. @SKDMTemple pic.twitter.com/WAj4sqiQUe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2017

Sri @narendramodi PM of India unveils the logo of Preserve Mother Earth Program initiation of Dharmasthala Temple. Namo Manjunatha — SriManjunatha Temple (@SKDMTemple) October 29, 2017

(With IANS inputs)