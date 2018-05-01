PM Modi reaches out to Deve Gowda in Udupi, says 'Congress did ease of murder in Karnataka'

Udupi: In his second rally of the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that people of Karnataka had decided to punish the Congress. "Your zeal and enthusiasm is proof that you've made your mind to punish the Congress party. Our government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all-round development of the state," he said.

"Your love is such, that language cannot act as a barrier between us," he added and urged people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said, "The government is talking about enhancing 'ease of doing business' in the country, but Congress believes in 'ease of doing murder'. This is the culture they have developed. Congress government in Karnataka shields sand mafias. Those who loot should not remain in power. They must go."

He further said, "Udupi is not only a land of temples but also the land of banking. From this land, the country got new energy and direction in banking. I will not let your hard work go in vain, I will return this love in the form of development. The way people of Udipi have had ushered their affection towards Jan Sangh and the BJP for so many years is heartening. For many years the people of Udupi has chosen Jan Sangh in the municipal elections. I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill the dream ofMahatma Gandhi ji. He wanted the Congress party to be disbanded. Now, it's Karnataka's turn."

The crowd in Udupi urged with cheer to listen to PM Modi’s speech uninterrupted in Hindi, without translation in Kannada. Language is clearly no barrier when it comes to people’s love and affection for their leader Shri @narendramodi. #NammaModi pic.twitter.com/sxr0ng437p — BJP (@BJP4India) May 1, 2018

"Government opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy," PM Modi pointed out, adding, "We connected banking with the youth of this country and started PM MUDRA Yojana. Around 12 crore loans were approved totalling more than Rs 4 lakh crore. In Karnataka, 1.25 crore loans were approved."

On the other hand, in an apparent move to reach out to JD(S), he said, "There might be political differences between parties but civility and respect should be maintained. Whenever former PM Deve Gowda ji visits me in Delhi I always welcome him with respect and always give him time. The way Rahul Gandhi talked about him recently is shameful. Leaders of Congress and Congress president's disrespect towards shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think good for people of Karnataka."