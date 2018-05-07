PM Narendra Modi skilled at repackaging Congress work, claiming credit: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter can “copy” Karnataka government’s revolutionary Scheduled Case and Scheduled Tribe sub plan. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion once again accused the Prime Minister of repackaging Congress schemes and claiming credit for party’s schemes.

Referring to Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government’s plan to allocate 24 per cent of all resources to Dalits and tribals on the basis of their population, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The Karnataka Govt's revolutionary SC/ST sub plan, allocates 24% of all resources to Dalits & Adivasis as per their % of population. Since PM Modi is skilled at repackaging & claiming credit for Congress schemes, this is a good one for him to copy centrally.”

On Sunday, the Congress president had targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying their “fascist ideology” is that members of Dalit and tribal community “must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society”.

He shared a video compilation, showing footage of BJP’s Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde. While one clip was of a news report on Yeddyurappa ordering outside food at a Dalit’s home, the other was that of Hegde saying that “we are here to change the Constitution”.

The video also highlighted a recent incident of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates for the post of constable in Madhya Pradesh labelled on their chest with their caste. It also carries a footage of the Una flogging incident, where Dalit youth were tied to a vehicle without their shirts and beaten up.

It also made reference to remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling for review of the reservation system for the SCs and the STs. Apart from this, the latest incident of Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana ordering hotel food at a Dalit’s residence during government’s Dalit outreach programme.

Meanwhile, in a rally in Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of having an anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset, blaming the party for stalling of Parliament.