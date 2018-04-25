PM Narendra Modi to interact with all Karnataka candidates, members via Namo app on 26 April

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with all candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state via the NaMo App. The interaction will take place on 26 April at 09:00 am.

Karnataka BJP also said on Wednesday that the party is celebrating #NammaManeBJPMane campaign where lakhs of BJP karyakartas are hoisting the party flag atop their houses and are resolving to win their booths to win Karnataka on May 12.

The video interaction comes days after the Prime Minister interacted with several party legislators through the NaMo App on Sunday. During the interaction, PM Modi had urged BJP MPs and MLAs to focus on rural development and strengthen 'gram swaraj'.

The BJP had earlier announced that PM Modi will be visiting Udupi in poll-bound Karnataka on May 1. However, the announcement made by the BJP on its Twitter handle did not go down well with social media. The twitter handle of Karnataka BJP, which has been extremely active in the run-up to the elections, posted a photo from the popular American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones to announce Modi's schedule for Udipi.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will be visiting Udupi on May 1st, 2018. He will be first visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally in Udupi #ModiIsComing," BJP Karnataka tweeted. The photo posted along with the tweet has a message for Congress. It says, "Brace yourself Congress, Modi is coming."

However, soon after the photo was tweeted, Twitter users started asking the logic behind why the photo of Ned Stark, a character why had been killed in the series, was used.

The party is planning to organise over 12 public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections, voting for which will be held on May 12. The party is hoping that Modi's magic will work in favour of the party and will help them remove the Siddaramaih-led Congress government in the state.

The PM had previously held public meetings in Davangere and Mysuru in March where he had listed out the policies that the government had brought for the welfare of the people. He had also hit out at the Siddaramaiah for lack of development initiatives in the state.