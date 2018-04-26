PM Narendra Modi to interact with Karnataka BJP members via NaMo app, encourage them for upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with the Karnataka faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through the Namo app. The video interaction will take place at 9 am on Thursday between the Prime Minister and all candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and party workers in poll-bound Karnataka.

The Prime Minister will encourage party workers engaged in the Assembly poll campaign in the state and also provide guidance to senior party leaders, MPs, and MLAs. Campaigning for elections in Karnataka is in full swing. State BJP had on Wednesday tweeted that the party is celebrating #NammaManeBJPMane campaign where lakhs of BJP karyakartas are hoisting the party flag atop their houses and are resolving to win their booths to win Karnataka on May 12.

The video interaction comes days ahead of his visit to Karnataka's Udupi on May 1. During his visit to Udipi, he will be visiting Shri Krishna Mutt, and address a massive public rally.

The BJP had earlier announced that PM Modi will be visiting Udupi in poll-bound Karnataka on May 1. However, the announcement made by the BJP on its Twitter handle did not go down well with social media. The twitter handle of Karnataka BJP, which has been extremely active in the run-up to the elections, posted a photo from the popular American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones to announce Modi's schedule for Udipi.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will be visiting Udupi on May 1st, 2018. He will be first visiting Udupi's Shri Krishna Mutt, and will later address a massive public rally in Udupi #ModiIsComing," BJP Karnataka tweeted. The photo posted along with the tweet has a message for Congress. It says, "Brace yourself Congress, Modi is coming."

However, soon after the photo was tweeted, Twitter users started asking the logic behind why the photo of Ned Stark, a character why had been killed in the series, was used.

The party is planning to organise over 12 public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is hoping that Modi's magic will work in favour of the party and will help them remove the Siddaramaih-led Congress government in the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.