Polling in Jayanagar Assembly Constituency on June 11

Voting in the Jayanagar Assembly Constituency will be held on June 11 and counting will be held on June 13. The election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate BN Vijaya Kumar on May 4 2018.

A notification from the Election Commission (EC) said only the BJP candidate can file for nominations by May 25. The voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6.00 pm. The constituency has over 2.03 lakh voters, and 19 candidates.

Since the Karnataka Assembly gave a fractured mandate, the election to the Jayanagar seat will be a high-pitched battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single-largest party in the elections with 104 seats but fell short of a majority by 7 seats in the 225-member house. Despite the number crunch, the BJP staked claim to form the government and BS Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister.

Governor Vajubhai Vala gave BJP 15 days to prove their majority but the Supreme Court in an interim order cut down the timeframe drastically to 2 days. Within 2 days, Yeddyurappa had to step down from the post after he was unable to prove his majority in the House. After Yeddyurappa's resignation, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited Congress-JDS alliance to form government in the state and Kumaraswamy was sworn-in.