Pre-monsoon rains lash coastal Karnataka, schools and colleges remain shut

Twin coastal districts of Karnataka – Dakshina Kannada and Udupi – have witnessed heavy downpour in the past three days, throwing life completely out of gear. Low-lying areas have been inundated while roads are flooded, disrupting traffic.

The situation has been severe and authorities have ordered closure of schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. News agency PTI quoted official sources as saying that Mangaluru city witnessed unforeseen rainfall, flooding roads and damaging residential and commercial establishments.

In Mangaluru, boats had to be used to ferry stranded people, including school children at Alake in Kudroli areas, which were almost submerged. Students of Alake Gujarati school could not get out of the school building due to water logging. Fire and rescue service personnel and members of the public extended help to the children who were brought out of the school, PTI reported.

Water entered several factories in Baikampady industrial area in the flood caused by heavy rains, resulting in huge losses.

In Udupi, a huge banyan tree was uprooted and fell on the road at Udyavar, blocking vehicular traffic. Many electric poles and hoardings also fell on the ground. About 130 buildings, including houses, were partially or fully damaged in the rains in the last two days in Udupi district, district administration. The total loss was estimated at Rs 51.37 lakh.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday took stock of the situation and directed officials to take assistance from the Coast Guard to rescue people, if such situation arises. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take necessary precautionary steps to mitigate severe damages and prevent loss of lives, said a press release from CMO.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reviewed the situation. He asked the Home Secretary to rush more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Mangaluru if required. A tweet by the Home Ministry said, “HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas after the reports of heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. He has asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams to Mangaluru, if required. MHA is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to officials to take stock of the situation and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance. "I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," Modi said in a tweet.