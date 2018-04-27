Rahul Gandhi calls Congress manifesto 'the voice of people of Karnataka', promises 1 crore jobs

MANGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party's election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 that promises to create one crore jobs over the next five years. While releasing the party manifesto for the poll-bound southern state, Rahul Gandhi described it as the "voice of the people of Karnataka" and not just a document prepared by "three or four people in a closed room".

Rahu Gandhi took to Twitter and tweeted, ''We released the Congress Manifesto for Karnataka earlier today. It captures the “Mann Ki Baat” of the people of Karnataka and makes very specific commitments that we intend to deliver on, including creating 1 Cr. new jobs over the next 5 yrs.''

We released the Congress Manifesto for Karnataka earlier today. It captures the “Mann Ki Baat” of the people of Karnataka and makes very specific commitments that we intend to deliver on, including creating 1 Cr. new jobs over the next 5 yrs. #NavaKarnatakaManifesto pic.twitter.com/hktUWrpeiI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2018

Rahul Gandhi used a hashtag #NavaKarnatakaManifesto along with his tweet.

The Gandhi scion also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said while the latter likes to tell people his "Mann Ki Baat", this manifesto contained the "Mann Ki Baat" of the people of Karnataka.

Further attacking the ruling BJP dispensation, Rahul Gandhi said the manifesto prepared by the saffron party will not be for the people of Karnataka and reflect the views of the RSS.

Giving vital statistics in his tweet, the Congress president claimed that the incumbent Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 percent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the 2013 polls after coming to power.

Rahul Gandhi and top leaders of the party, including the members of its Karnataka unit, released the 'Nava Karnataka Manifesto' for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, on Friday.

The manifesto was released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief Dr GParameshwara and other senior leaders of the party.

The Congress has termed Karnataka as 'the state of many firsts' in its manifesto.

In its manifesto, the party has touched upon topics like on Agriculture, education, sports and culture, governance, information technology among several others.

After the release of the 'Nava Karnataka Manifesto', Rahul Gandhi thanked Verappa Moily 'for his effort in going to each district and having meetings with the people of Karnataka.'

Elections to the 225-seat Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May 12.

(With PTI inputs)