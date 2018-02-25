Rahul Gandhi flags off Vrukshathon 2018 half marathon in Karnataka’s Bijapur

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, flagged off ‘Vrukshathon 2018’ half marathon in Bijapur on Sunday morning. The half marathon was flagged off at Gol Gumaz area in Bijapur in Karnataka.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi flags off 'Vrukshathon' 2018 half marathon in Bijapur, #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/t5iM3U2Frf — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

During his visit to Karnataka, the Congress chief is slated to tour Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts in the state's northwest. He will tour the places during his three-day visit to Karnataka as part of party's 'Jana Ashirwada Yatra' to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

State assembly elections are due to be held in late April or early May.

Rahul Gandhi had visited the state for the first time after becoming party chief in December 2017, covering Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadigir, Kalaburgi and Bidar districts in the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region in four days.

Here is the Congress chief's schedule for Sunday:

- 10 am: Village Chikkapadasalagi Barrage: Bhageena Arpana, Jamakhandi, District Bagalkot

- 10:15 am: Public Meeting at Village Chikkapadasalagi Ground, Jamakhandi, District Bagalkot

- 12:15 pm: Corner Meeting at Mallikarjun High School Ground, Mulawad, District Bijapur

- 1:45 pm: Corner Meeting at Bapu International School Ground, Bagdande, Bilagi, District Bagalkot

- 4 pm: Public Meeting at Police Line Ground, Mudhol, District Bagalkot

- 6 pm: Swagat at Basaveshwar Circle, Lokapur, District Bagalkot

- 7:15 pm: Corner Meeting at Sakriya School Ground, Bagalkot