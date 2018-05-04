Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi, says building lies comes naturally to PM, but not building cities

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blasted the Karnataka government for turning India's Silicon Valley into a "sin valley" and Bengaluru into "crime capital", Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the allegations as an insult. "Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a "garbage city" is insulting. Building lies comes naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies," Rahul wrote on his Twitter account.

As per the data tweeted out by Rahul, the Congress-led UPA government allocated Rs 6570 crore to Karnataka as opposed to the Modi government at the Centre which has allotted the state the sum of Rs 598 crore, a difference of 1500 per cent.

Not just Rahul, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also hit back at the PM for his criticism of Bengaluru. "It is rather disappointing to see the PM failing to speak like a Prime Minister, time & again. Cities around the country are under pressure, particularly the dynamic ones like Bengaluru. But to call it names like crime capital, valley of sin, etc. is an insult to us Bengalureans. Your CM candidate @BSYBJP turned this city into a garbage city (NY Times gave this unfortunate epithet in 2012.) He killed new residential layouts by denotifying lands meant for the layouts to make private gain. BJP pledged BBMP buildings to raise money. We had to get them back," he had said on Thursday.

While addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, Modi had said: "A city known as India's Silicon Valley has become a valley of sin under an incompetent Congress government. He added that though Bengaluru was admired world over as a garden city, Modi said, the Siddaramaiah government had turned it into a "garbage city", as it had no concern for basic amenities.

"Our youths made Bengaluru the computer capital but under the Congress rule, the city is turning into a crime capital as the state government is incapable of controlling the situation," Modi claimed at the public meeting, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit.