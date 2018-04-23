Rahul Gandhi to be in Mangaluru on April 27 for poll campaign

Mangaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Mangaluru on April 27 on the sixth leg of his election tour. He will attend a campaign meeting at Bantwal constituency.

State Forests Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge B Ramanath Rai is the party candidate in the constituency. Rahul will also attend a district-level conference of the party with senior leaders on the day, PTI quoted party sources as saying.

He would then proceed to Dharmasthala temple town after addressing the people near Brahmashri Narayana Guru circle in Bantwal, the news agency further quoted sources as saying.

Rahul had come to the coastal region on March 20 and had held many road shows. He had also visited places of worship including Rosario Cathedral, Kudroli Temple and Ullal Dargah.

April 24 is the last date for filing nominations for Karnataka Assembly elections, while scrutiny will be taken up on April 25. The last date for withdrawal is April 27. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm across the state on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 15.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting amid tight security at 58,546 polling booths across 224 constituencies, using Electronic Voting Machines along with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails, reports said.

As many as 450 polling booths are 'pink booths', managed by all-women officials, including police, in all Assembly segments.

The southern state has 4.96 crore registered electors, including 2.52 crore men and 2.44 crore women. Over 15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

About 3.5 lakh security personnel will be deployed during the polling in the state.

(With Agency inputs)