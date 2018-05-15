Rahul Gandhi will soon have to settle in London: Who said what after Karnataka elections

New Delhi: Proving almost every exit poll wrong, BJP cruised to a thumping win and delivered yet another massive blow to Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. While many had predicted that it would be a fractured mandate and that help from JD-S would determine which party formed the next government, it was BJP that managed to march towards control in its 22nd state.

Here is a quick recap of who said what on counting day:

Rahul Gandhi's immature challenges too hurt Congress. The party has no leadership. I had repeatedly said 115 to 120 for BJP in Karnataka. Hindus in Karnataka's society were hurt by the Lingayat issue. We have won everywhere in the state, including in villages. People recognised that BJP is working towards ending corruption in the country: Subramanian Swamy, BJP

BJP took control of EVMs. People are losing faith in democracy. When people are complaining about EVMs, I want to ask BJP and Election Commission regarding why they are reluctant to come to paper ballots: Mohan Prakash, Congress

This is a historic win for BJP. I want to thank all the people of Karnataka for voting for us. Ab desh mein Congress khojo abhiyan chalega, kahaan rahegi pata nahi: Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh CM (Read full report here)

Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have en-cashed it in a proper way & because of which we lost it: DK Shivkumar, Congress

People of Karnataka want good governance, that is why they have chosen BJP. This is a big victory for the party. Congress is losing state after state & we are winning state after state: Prakash Javadekar, BJP Karnataka in-charge

We still stand with Rahul Gandhi, believe in what he has to say. But it is about time that Priyanka Gandhi gets a bigger say in the party and a bigger role: Congress worker outside party headquarters in New Delhi

People have rejected Siddaramaiah. He lost because of his attitude, because of attacking everyone and because of his loose talk: GT Devegowda, JD-S