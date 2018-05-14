Repoll concludes in three Karnataka Assembly booths

Bengaluru: Repolling at three voting stations - one in north Bengaluru`s Hebbal constituency and two in Kushtagi in Koppal district - concluded peacefully, the Election Commission said on Monday.

"The repoll at the three polling stations ended peacefully at 6 p.m, registering a voter turnout of 53.32 percent at the booth in Hebbal, and 78 percent and 73 percent at two booths in Kushtagi in Koppal," state`s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar told reporters here.

The Commission had ordered for a repoll in Hebbal polling station on Saturday after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction. Repoll was ordered at two polling booths in Kushtagi, about 400km from here, after the names of nearly 275 voters were mixed up between the two stations.

The polling station in Hebbal has a total of 1,444 registered electors, while the two stations in Kushtagi together have 1,683 voters.

A record 72.36 percent of the 5.07 crore electorate had cast their votes for the state Legislative Assembly election held on May 12 for 222 of the state`s 224 constituencies, with 27,908 electors in the services through postal ballots.

Votes will be counted on Tuesday.