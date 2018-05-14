Repolling in 3 polling booths, necessitated by technical error, in Karnataka on Monday

A day before counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections, repolling is being held in three polling booths on Monday. The repolling in the polling booths was necessitated due to technical errors during polling on May 12.

Voting is being held on Monday at polling booths number 20 and 21 in Kushtagi constituency and booth number 2 in Hebbala.

A record 72.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Karnataka as polling was done in 222 constituencies across the state on May 12. The election in Bengaluru's Raja Rajeshwari (RR) Nagar seat was postponed to May 28 while it was countermanded in Jayanagar segment due to the death of BJP candidate and MLA BN Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

The highest voting percentage of 89.97 was recorded in Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district, with the lowest 48.03 percent in Dasarahalli in Bengaluru Urban.

High voting percentage was also reported from Srinivaspur in Kolar district (88.40), Chikaballapur (87.86), Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar (87.50), Aakul in Hassan (87.32).

Four segments with low voting percentage were CV Raman Nagar in Bengaluru (48.98), BTM Layout in Bengaluru South (50.09), Sarvagnagar in Bengaluru North (51.19) and Bommanahalli in Bengaluru South (52).

The counting of votes will be done on May 15.