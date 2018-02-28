Serial rapist-killer Jaishankar alias 'psycho Shankar' commits 'suicide' in Bengaluru jail

Bengaluru: Psycho Shankar, the man who spread fear in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is reported to have died in the wee hours of Tuesday at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

A Kannada movie called ‘Psycho Shankar’ was made on him.

As per reports, he was found lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit by prison authorities. It is said to be suicide as per officials.

Shankar's real name is M Jaishankar and he was serving his term in solitary confinement after he unsuccessfully tried to orchestrate an escape from the prison on 25 February 2018.

He was a truck driver from Kanniyanpatti in Salem district and his first crime was when he had attempted to rape and kill a woman near Hosur on July 3, 2009.

Shankar was supposedly involved in about 30 rape, murder, and robbery cases across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Amongst them was the rape and murder of a 39-year-old police constable, M Jayamani on August 32, 2009. He also raped and murdered six women in Bellary.

Later, after his arrest, he was diagnosed as mentally ill. In May 2011, he was reported to be a married man with three daughters.