Siddaramaiah uttered the truth, says PM Modi on Karnataka CM's gaffe praising him

Belagavi: Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's gaffe in an election rally on Tuesday, when he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of Congress candidate Narendra Swamy, the PM on Wednesday said that the truth had come out.

"The CM was campaigning for a Congress candidate whose name is also Narendra but he only kept saying Narendra Modi and praised Narendra Modi too. The truth seems to have come out," said the PM.

"Why is the agenda of Congress only Modi, I fail to understand," he added, as per ANI.

While campaigning in Mandya district's Malavalli village, Siddaramaiah had said public utilities like concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities, and other civic amenities had been developed by Narendra Modi. However, after he was notified of his mistake by those flanking him, including Swamy, he was quick to make amends, saying that Swamy was true, while Modi was false.

Meanwhile, while campaigning in Bangarpet and Chikkamagaluru, PM Modi on Wednesday mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he publicly declared his prime ministerial ambition and wondered whether the country will ever accept such an "immature" and "naamdar (dynast)" leader for the post.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) feels that the prime minister's chair is reserved for one family and no one can sit on it. He feels it is an ancestral right (paitruk hak)," he said, as per PTI. PM Modi added that the Congress leader was not bothered about his party, its legacy, senior leaders, or the country.

"From morning till evening, while sleeping and while awake, he has only thing in his mind and that is the prime minister's chair," he said.

"The naamdar who does not have confidence in his alliance partners... Who doesn't care for the Congress' internal democracy, whose arrogance has reached cloud seven and is declaring himself that he would be the prime minister in 2019... Will the country ever accept such an immature naamdar leader?" PM Modi told election rallies.

His attack on Rahul at his rallies in Bangarpet and Chikkamagaluru came a day after the Congress president said he was ready to occupy the prime minister's post if his party emerged as the largest party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, making known his ambition for the topmost executive post.

(With Agency inputs)