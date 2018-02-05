हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddaramaiah-Yeddurappa spar on Twitter as poll battle heats up in Karnataka

The Twitter spat took place after PM Modi's day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 06:53 AM IST
BENGALURU: A fresh war of words ignited on Twitter between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Karnataka to throw the "corrupt and dynastic" Congress out of power in upcoming Assembly elections. After PM Modi's day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, Congress leader and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted:

Responding to the jibe, BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa raked up the ongoing issue of farmer suicides and corruption.

Not taking the allegations lightly, CM Siddaramaiah reminded Yeddyurappa of the mining scam during his rule

In 2011, Yeddyurappa was asked to quit as Karnataka CM after he was accused in a mining scam worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

