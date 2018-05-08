Sonia Gandhi goes all guns blazing against PM Modi, says his oratory cannot fill empty stomachs

Bijapur: Hitting the campaign trail after nearly two years, former Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi went all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, saying that his speeches cannot fill empty stomachs.

"Modi ji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country, but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that," she said.

Attacking the PM further, Sonia said, "All states that suffered drought were given compensation (by the Centre), Karnataka was provided with the least, this was like rubbing salting into the wounds of farmers. I ask Modi ji, is this your 'sabka saath, sabka vikas."

Talking about BJP's slogan to free India of the Congress party, the UPA chairperson said, "PM Modi is obsessed with 'Congress mukt Bharat', forget Congress-free India, he cannot tolerate anyone in front of him."

Urging voters to vote for Congress, Sonia said, "Congress has worked for the development of Karnataka and you must know that the Central government is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country's number one state and started numerous scheme for people. Standing by each other and working together, that is the essence of Karnataka and of India."

"We have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was objected by the BJP and by Modi ji. Farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought, your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet PM over this issue, but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka," Sonia alleged, and asked, "What happened to PM Modi's promise of non-corruption? Where's Lok Pal? What is your model of anti-corruption, PM Modi - the model adopted by your candidates in Karnataka or by the son of your closest aide?"

Praising the ruling dispensation in the state, she said, "CM Siddaramaiah's schemes like Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya and Krishi Yantradhare have improved the lives of crores. Indira canteens have been set up because we believe that affordable and nutritious food is everyone’s right."

Sonia was inactive during Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. She had last campaigned in Varanasi on August 2, 2016, ahead of the UP polls, where she had taken ill during a roadshow.

Polling for Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will be done on May 15.