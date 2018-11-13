हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananth Kumar

State funeral for Union Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru today

 Veteran BJP lawmaker from this tech city died around 3 AM at Shankara Cancer Hospital due to multi-organ failure three week.

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, who died on Monday at a private hospital here due to multiple organ failure, will be accorded a state funeral before his last rites on Tuesday. 

The departed BJP MP was 59.

"A state funeral with 21-gun salute and a Guard of Honour will be accorded to the mortal remains of Sri Ananth Kumar at a crematorium in the city`s southwest suburb on Tuesday afternoon in accordance with Hindu rites," a BJP leader said. 

The veteran BJP lawmaker from this tech city died around 3 AM at Shankara Cancer Hospital due to multi-organ failure three weeks after he was admitted after returning from the US on October 21.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi flew into the city on Monday night from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and paid last respects to Kumar at his residence in the city's southern suburb by laying a wreath on the tricolour-draped glass casket in which his body lay there for public homage.

PM Modi also consoled Kumar's widow Tejaswani, their two daughters Aishwarya and Vijeta and expressed grief to Kumar's siblings - brother Nand Kumar and sister Suhasini.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and BJP`s state unit president BS Yeddyurappa accompanied PM Modi to Kumar's residence for homage.

"The body will be taken to the party's state unit office in the city's northwest region on Tuesday at 8 AM for tributes by state leaders and party cadres and kept at the National College grounds in Basavangudi in the southern suburb from 10 AM to 1 PM for public homage," the party said in a statement later.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Amit Shah, several Union Ministers and party leaders will visit the city on Tuesday to pay homage to Kumar and attend his last rites.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government declared a three-day mourning across the state and one-day public holiday for Monday as a mark of respect to Kumar.

The departed leader was also Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers in the NDA-led government since May 2014.

A six-time parliamentarian from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency since 1996, Kumar was undergoing treatment for cancer in the UK and US since late August.

"He first went to London after the Monsoon Session of Parliament in July-August and was later shifted to a New York hospital.

Cancer had spread to other parts of his body that resulted in his multi-organ failure and death.

As news of Kumar's demise spread across the city, hundreds of people, including the party's state unit leaders rushed to his residence to pay their last respects.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, DV Sadananda Gowda, Arun Jaitely, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari mourned Kumar's death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cabinet ministers of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Congress coalition government joined BJP`s state unit leaders and cadres in condoling Kumar`s death.

"The national flag will fly half-mast on public buildings across the state and all official engagements are cancelled till Wednesday," the Congress-JDS government announced.

