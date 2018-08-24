हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
H D Kumaraswamy

Tax sleuths raids Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's accountant home

The Income Tax department quietly raided the city residence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's chartered accountant HB Sunil. The move is widely being perceived as a pressure tactic on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state by the BJP-led centre. 

Tax sleuths raids Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s accountant home

Bengaluru: The Income Tax department quietly raided the city residence of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s chartered accountant HB Sunil. The move is widely being perceived as a pressure tactic on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state by the BJP-led centre. 

The raid was conducted by the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa, on Monday.

Official sources denied media reports that the Income Tax raids at Sunil’s office had to do with Mr Kumaraswamy and said that the chartered accountant’s premises were searched on Tuesday as part of the I-T department’s “ongoing” search and seizure operations at a multinational property developer in Bengaluru.

This is the second raid in three months at Sunil’s home and office. The previous raid took place in May during the Karnataka Assembly elections. 

Sunil reportedly takes care of all personal investments and business investments of the CM, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil.

