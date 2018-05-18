The number game: Why BJP and Congress-JDS are confident of proving majority in Karnataka

New Delhi: Shortly after Supreme Court ordered that the floor test in Karnataka assembly to prove majority have to be conducted at 1600hrs on Saturday, every single competing party displayed confidence beyond measure. While the onus is on BJP under a rather positive BS Yeddyurappa to prove he has the required numbers, leaders from the Congress-JDS combine said they are sure of him failing.

The political drama in the state of Karnataka has been riveting since counting of votes last Tuesday. No single party got majority but BJP - because it was the single-largest - was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form government. This despite Congress and JDS claiming that together, they had the numbers required. The matter was taken to Supreme Court but Yeddyurappa still took oath in what was a subdued ceremony at Raj Bhawan. He got 15 days to prove majority even as Congress and JDS shielded their MLAs at different locations to prevent chances of horse-trading.

Now, both Congress and JDS are celebrating that Yeddyurappa gets only till Saturday - and not 15 days, to prove the numbers they suspect he does not have. "I am hundred percent sure BJP won't be able to show the numbers and their sham would be exposed," said former CM Siddaramaiah. Yeddyruppa too echoed almost similar thoughts but in his own favour. "We will abide by the Supreme Court verdict...We have got 100 percent support and cooperation to prove the majority," he told reporters. (Read full report here)

Meanwhile, the verbal duel continued unabated in the national capital with party spokespersons brandishing the 'V' sign unabashed. "This (Congress) is a party that is celebrating Supreme Court's order, the same Supreme Court whose CJI they want to remove. I have no idea about who is advising them what. (However) We will surely come out on top tomorrow," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Congress though fired back with similar intensity. "Their tactics of luring our MLAs won't work. BJP is trying hard to buy but it won't work," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Former Delhi CM and senior Congress leader Sheila Dixit too told Zee News that her party and JDS together will emerge triumphant.



While Congress MLAs were moved from a resort outside Bengaluru to Hyderabad in the wee hours of Friday, JDS MLAs too were taken from a five-star in the city to the Telangana capital. Local media has reported the MLAs would be back in Bengaluru either late Friday night or early Saturday.