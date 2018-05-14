There are dozen aspirants for CM's post in Congress party: KPCC chief Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Karnataka pradesh Congress committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara has said that there are a dozen aspirants for the post of the chief minister in the party. He added that ultimately the CLP would elect its leader and the final decision would be taken by the party high command.

However, Parameshwara had clarified that if the incumbent CM Siddaramaiah is elected by the CLP as CM, he will have no objection.

He had also told mediapersons on Sunday that the Congress would form the government once again and there was no question of a hung Assembly. "100% we will come to power," Parameshwara had said.

There's confidence & a sense of fulfilment that we have done our best for the people of K'taka. For @INCKarnataka, politics is about being honest & transparent about work. Our work speak volumes & has been recognised too. We will be back in power again. #KarnatakaWithCongress — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) May 12, 2018

Parameshwara had lost to Sudhakara Lal of Janata Dal (Secular), the current MLA of Koratagere constituency, in the 2013 elections by a margin of 18155 votes. He had won the seat in 2008 Assembly polls.

With my yesterday's visit to Koratagere, the electoral campaign has come to an end. I seek your love & support as I pledge to develop Koratagere constituency on all fronts. #CongressMathomme #PragatiParaParameshwara pic.twitter.com/uIZD3vRRGc — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) May 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah had said on Sunday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit CM if the Congress high command so decided. "I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the CM," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as CM, he had said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command." At the same time, Siddaramaiah had maintained that the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next CM.

Dalit veterans in the Congress like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives for CM's post.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday. Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly and have said that former PM HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker.

In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on May 12. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

(With PTI inputs)