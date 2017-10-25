Tipu Sultan died a historic death fighting the British, says President Ram Nath Kovind amid row

Bangalore: Amid controversy over whether Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter or a tyrant, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that he died a historic death fighting the British.

"Tipu Sultan died historic death fighting British. He was also pioneer in use of Mysore rockets in warfare," Kovind said while addressing the joint session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on 60th anniversary of Vidhan Soudha.

A row erupted after the Karnataka government planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on November 10. Rejecting the invitation for 'Tipu Sultan Jayanti', several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had called it a 'shameful' event.

BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan had even said that it is a party stand to not attend the event. "Tipu as a ruler, he has killed thousands of people and done forcible conversion. It is a party stand. Government is trying to instigate and bring communal tension," he said.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is not a political issue and Tipu had fought four wars against British.

The BJP has accused the state government of using the Tipu Jayanti celebrations to gain political mileage before the Assembly elections that are due in May 2018. Tipu Sultan has become a polarising figure in the Karantaka.

While the BJP has maintained the stand that the 'anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada' ruler was responsible for killing of Hindus and Christians, the Congress has stayed firm that he was the was a freedom fighter who was fought against the Britishers.