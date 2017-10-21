Tipu Sultan was mass rapist, brutal killer, wretched fanatic: Anantkumar Hegde

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde has made it clear that he will not participate in any events in celebration of Tipu Sultan Jayanti.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary of state and the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada, Hegde mentioned it to not include his name in programme invitations to mark the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, that falls on November 10.

Conveyed #KarnatakaGovt NOT to invite me to shameful event of glorifying a person known as brutal killer, wretched fanatic & mass rapist. pic.twitter.com/CEGjegponl — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) October 20, 2017

Last year, Hegde had slammed the state government's plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, former ruler of princely state of Mysuru.

"Tipu Sultan was a tyrant. He massacred thousands of Hindus and committed atrocities on the people of Kodagu," Hegde said.

The MP for Uttara Kannada Hegde had previously too asked the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada not to include his name in the programme invitations.

Reacting sharply to the step taken by Hegde, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he shouldn't have written the letter as he is a part of the government. He further added that the invitations would be sent to all the leaders in the Centre and State and it was their call to either accept or reject the invitation.

Siddaramaiah added the event is being turned into a political issue and that Tipu had fought all the four wars against the British.

"As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it. The invitation will be sent out to all central & state leaders, up to them to accept or reject. It is being made into a political issue. There were four wars against British and Tipu fought them all," ANI quoted CM Siddaramaiah as saying.