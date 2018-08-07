Transport strike live updates: Buses, taxis go off the road in Karnataka

Commuting is likely to become a massive struggle for people in several parts of the country on Tuesday with transport corporations in the Karnataka calling a state-wide strike and Left calling for an All India Transport strike for Tuesday.

Transport operators have been quite unhappy in recent weeks and have highlighted a number of issues - some local in nature while others having a pan-India significance. Last month, All India Motor Transport Congress had called for a strike and one of their main demands was to control rising prices of fuel.

Others have also demanded toll-free movement on highways and a reduction in third-party insurance premium paid through exemption of GST on TPP.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday's strike in Karnataka and other parts of the country:

* Cargo-carrying vehicles in Karnataka have stopped plying today.

* Schools and colleges, despite unconfirmed reports earlier, are likely to remain open through the day.

* App-based taxi aggregator services like Ola and Uber have extended their support to the strike in Karnataka. Zee News Kannada reports that no taxi is expected to ply on city roads in the state.

* The strike in Karnataka is beginning to take effect with ground reports coming in from Bengaluru. A rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park is scheduled for the day with leaders of labour union expected to submit a petition to the Governor.

* The Left has called for an all-India transport strike over its 10-point demand which includes price hike of bus tickets.

* Why are transport organisations in Karnataka protesting? Fearing private entities entering public transport sector, many on strike have raised objections over the amendments.

* Protesting against Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017, owners of buses and taxis in Karnataka have threatened to remain off duty.