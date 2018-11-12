हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananth Kumar

Tributes pour in for Ananth Kumar as BJP leader breathes his last at 59

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar breathed his last on Monday after battling cancer.

Tributes pour in for Ananth Kumar as BJP leader breathes his last at 59

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar breathed his last on Monday after battling cancer. The BJP leader from Bengaluru had undergone treatment abroad before being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

As reports of his demise came in on Monday morning, politicians from across party lines expressed their condolences and grief. President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to express their shock and grief over the senior leader’s demise.

Here’s a look at some of the tribute paid to the Union minister:

 

The BJP leader had not been well for sometime and was on ventillator for the past few days. He represented Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency for six terms.

Ananth Kumar was serving as the Union minister for Chemical and Fertilizers and also as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He had undergone treatment abroad as well, but returned to Bengaluru in October, following which he was admitted to a private hospital.

A lawyer by qualification, Kumar was born on July 22, 1959 in Bengaluru. He pursued his graduation in Arts from KS Arts College in Hubli and later went on to complete LLB from JSS Law College.

He is survived by wife Tejaswini and two daughters, Aishwarya and Vijeta.

