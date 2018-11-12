Tributes pour in for Ananth Kumar as BJP leader breathes his last at 59

Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ananth Kumar breathed his last on Monday after battling cancer. The BJP leader from Bengaluru had undergone treatment abroad before being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
As reports of his demise came in on Monday morning, politicians from across party lines expressed their condolences and grief. President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to express their shock and grief over the senior leader’s demise.
Here’s a look at some of the tribute paid to the Union minister:
Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2018
Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018
Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018
I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018
I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018
Saddened to hear of Sh. Ananth Kumar ji’s sudden passing. A 6-time MP from Bengaluru, he was a great public servant. He will always be remembered his efforts to build political consensus across the aisle both inside & outside Parliament. My deepest condolences for his family.
— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 12, 2018
Very sad to hear about the sad demise of Sh Anant Kumar ji. My heartfelt condolences to the Family. May his Soul rest in peace.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 12, 2018
Condolences to family of #BJP Minister Sh Ananth Kumar who passed away today, may his soul rest in peace
— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 12, 2018
Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss.
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 12, 2018
It is hard to imagine that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more. He was a very friendly, lively and hard working politician who worked assiduously for his Parliamentary constituency & development of Karnataka. In his demise, the BJP has lost a Jewel of the South. May his soul RIP!
— GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) November 12, 2018
The BJP leader had not been well for sometime and was on ventillator for the past few days. He represented Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency for six terms.
Ananth Kumar was serving as the Union minister for Chemical and Fertilizers and also as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He had undergone treatment abroad as well, but returned to Bengaluru in October, following which he was admitted to a private hospital.
A lawyer by qualification, Kumar was born on July 22, 1959 in Bengaluru. He pursued his graduation in Arts from KS Arts College in Hubli and later went on to complete LLB from JSS Law College.
He is survived by wife Tejaswini and two daughters, Aishwarya and Vijeta.