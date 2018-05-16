Twitter flooded with over 30 lakh tweets on Karnataka Assembly elections

New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter registered over 30 lakh tweets related to Karnataka Assembly elections in the past three weeks, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnering 51 percent of the share of voice, Twitter announced on Wednesday. Congress registered 42 percent and Janata Dal Secular (JD S) seven percent of mentions on Twitter in the April 25-May 15 period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most mentioned personality on Twitter, while former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the most mentioned candidate on Twitter, the company said in a statement.

"Over the past few weeks, our data shows more than three million Tweets related to the Karnataka elections, making it one of the most talked-about state elections on Twitter," said Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy and Government, Twitter India.

#KarnatakaVerdict emerged as the most talked about election-related topic in the past 24 hours since Tuesday. The most used hashtag across the election was #KarnatakaElections2018. "Twitter is where political conversations happen and where you can see all sides of a conversation when it comes to elections," Kaul added.

To make people aware about the importance of elections prior to Karnataka polls, Twitter had released an elections voting emoji and organised a special event called #ElectionsOnTwitter in partnership with civil society organisations and media partners.

The elections for 222 constituencies of Karnataka Assembly took place on May 12 and results were declared on May 15. The BJP came out as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress is at the second place with 78 MLAs and JDS has 37. The last two parties along with Bahujan Samaj Party have come together to form a government, claiming they have 116 MLAs which is more than the halfway mark of 112.

Voting for two seats - Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar - have been deferred. While voting will take place in Jayanagar on May 28 and results will be declared on May 31, the dates for Rajarajeshwarinagar are yet to be announced.