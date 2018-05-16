Twitter verifies JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's handle

Bangalore: Twitter on Tuesday verified Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy`s handle. Kumaraswamy has 12,716 followers on Twitter, which introduces him as the former chief minister of Karnataka and JD-S state president.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly elections with 104 seats, with Congress winning 78 seats and the JD-S+ 38.

It is to be noted that the Congress and JD-S have agreed to forge an alliance to prove the majority. As the BJP is falling short of the majority number of 112 to form the government, the ball is now in Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala`s court to take this major decision to whether call the single largest party, i.e. BJP or the coalition party to stake its claims to form the next government in Karnataka.