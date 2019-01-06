Two flights diverted to Chennai due to dense fog at Bengaluru airport, 50 others delayed

Bengaluru: Harsh weather conditions, zero visibility and dense fog forced two flights to abort the landing at the Bengaluru airport while delaying several others for over two-to-three hours on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, two flights - a Singapore-Bengaluru flight and a Goa-Bengaluru flight – were diverted to Chennai due to dense fog at the Bengaluru airport this morning.

Nearly 50 flights scheduled between 6 AM -9 AM were also delayed, said ANI.

A Singapore-Bengaluru flight and a Goa-Bengaluru flight diverted to Chennai due to fog at Bengaluru airport. 50 flights scheduled between 6 am-9 am were also delayed pic.twitter.com/4n1PW4Yrui — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2019

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded after fog delayed operations of nearly 54 flights, said reports.

Earlier on Thursday, dense fog had caused delays in flight departure.

According to airport authorities, as many as 36 flights scheduled for departure were delayed on Thursday and 17 flights due for arrival, were also delayed.

BlueDart airlines from Mumbai was diverted to Chennai.

Several passengers had taken to the social media to complain about the situation.

Some others too took to several platforms to express their displeasure at being stranded for hours on board a flight.

A day ago, on Wednesday, a system failure resulted in several airlines being forced to issue passengers handwritten boarding passes.

Several air travellers had no option but to stand in long queues for over two hours as a result.

The system failure was later restored.