Uday Chopra googles to discover Karnataka Governor is 'BJP guy', gets trolled on Twitter

Bollywood actor Uday Chopra is once again in the line of fire on microblogging site Twitter, this time over Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 results. It started when the Dhoom actor posted a tweet citing the political affiliation of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala. Sharing Vajubhai’s Wikipedia profile link, the Chopra scion referred to him as “BJP guy”.

Referring to the hung verdict in Karnataka Assembly elections and the political parleys following it, Uday Chopra tweeted, “I just googled the governor of Karnataka. BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what’s gonna happen.”

I just googled the governor of Karnataka https://t.co/5vUFe5Tttq BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what’s gonna happen — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

Twitterati reacted to the actor’s tweet mocking him and referring to him as the “Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood”. Some of them also cited that former President Pranab Mukherjee was also a loyal Congress man before holding the highest office of the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

I just googled Uday Chopra , look what I found... pic.twitter.com/IuXwTBQqb4 — Bhrustrated® (@AnupamUncl) May 15, 2018

Aajao uday bhai politics me.. — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) May 15, 2018

Ye b bollywood ka rahul gandhi hi h — Rajat agarwal (@RajatPitti) May 15, 2018

Why dumbs from Bollywood tweet on politics — Keep Smiling (@upma23) May 15, 2018

There is something common between Rahul Gandhi and Uday Chopda.......... both are failed dynasts. — Deepak Joshi (@AllegedHindu) May 15, 2018

No movie or what.. Aise v who watch ur movie.. Boring — banchha (@banchha) May 15, 2018

Karnataka delivered a hung Assembly on Tuesday with no party getting a clear majority to form government in the state. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats, the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular stood second and third with wins on 78 and 38 seats respectively. Even before full results could come in, intense political parley began with the Congress and the JDS declaring that they would jointly form the government in Karnataka. However, the single largest party refused to budge, and ultimately both the sides met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claims to form the government.