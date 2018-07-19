हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami

Udupi: Shiroor Mutt Chief Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami dies at 55, foul play suspected

The chief of Shiroor Mutt, Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami, died on Thursday following severe health complications likely caused due to food poisoning. 

Pic courtesy: Twitter

UDUPI: The chief of Shiroor Mutt, Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami, died on Thursday following severe health complications likely caused due to food poisoning. 

The 55-year-old seer was reportedly unwell for the past few weeks and was admitted to the KMC hospital on late Wednesday night. 

He passed away at 8 am on Thursday morning, said sources. 

However, several counters of the Shiroor Mutt suspected foul play in his death. Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami had reported cited threats to life earlier. 

Ravikiran Murdeshwar, advocate representing the Shiroor Math seer Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji, hours after seer was declared dead, said that the seer had cited threat to his life over issue of idols of presiding deities of his Math.

Expressing shock, Karnataka BJP General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje tweeted, “Shocked & sad to hear about the demise of Shiroor Mutt seer Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami, a spiritual teacher who spent his whole life for giving the message of peace and humanity. My heartfelt condolences... #omshanthi”.

 

The Shirror Mutt is one of the Ashta (eight) Mutts of Udupi.

Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami had earlier announced that he'll contest from Udupi Assembly constituency either as an Independent candidate or from the BJP if the party offers him a ticket.

