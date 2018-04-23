Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde receives threat call, FIR lodged

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde on Monday alleged that he received a threat call on the wee hours of Sunday. The unknown caller threatened the Union Minister of beheading him.

Following this, the personal assistant of Hegde lodged a complaint with Sirsi New Market Police Station. The case has been registered under Section 504 and Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The unidentified caller had initially called the minister's office. Later, the same caller dialed the BJP leader's personal number. The call at the minister's personal number was received at around 2 am on Sunday.

Anant Kumar Hegde currently serves as the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He is a Member of Parliament representing Karnataka's Uttara Kannada constituency.

On April 18, Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district.

Hegde was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 pm. when the incident took place.

The Minister had said, "A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had, however, slammed the incident and called it a political gimmick.

(With inputs from ANI)