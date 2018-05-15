UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks Karnataka voters for making BJP single largest party

Kasganj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated the people of Karnataka for making the BJP the single largest party in the state and said they played an important role in realising the dream of a Congress-free India.

"Karnataka has played an important role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a Congress-free India... We are moving in this direction... We believe that the two remaining states too will soon be free of Congress," the chief minister told newspersons here.

Congratulating the people of Karnataka, he said the BJP's good showing was the result of the policies of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the strategy of BJP president Amit Shah and party workers.

"We congratulate the people of Karnataka for accepting the policies of the central government and putting brakes on corruption of the Congress," the chief minister, who actively campaigned for the party candidates for the elections in the southern state, said.

The chief minister distributed cheques of ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the recent dust storm and also reviewed the law and order situation and development works.