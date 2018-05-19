Watch Karnataka trust vote live streaming, live telecast on Zee News

Bengaluru: A crucial floor test is being conducted in the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka to ascertain whether Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa enjoys a comfortable majority in the House to stay in power. As directed by the country's top court the proceedings of the floor test are being aired live so as to prevent any ambiguity. The floor test proceedings began around 4 pm after all newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Protem Speaker KG Bopaiah.

Earlier in the day, a judge bench of the Supreme Court had rejected the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular petition challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker.

Disposing off an application by the Congress and the JDS questioning Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint KG Bopaiah as the Protem speaker in the Assembly, the Supreme Court on Saturday said he will remain the interim speaker and there will be a day-long live telecast of the Assembly proceedings involving administering of oath to the newly-elected members, followed by floor test of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa at 4 pm.

A bench comprising Justice AK Sikri, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan recorded a statement by the Karnataka government that there will be a live telecast of the Assembly proceedings, currently in progress.

The court also noted that several regional channels will be provided with live feeds for the telecast.