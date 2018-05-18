Bengaluru: Though BJP legislative party leader BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, his fate still hangs in the balance. The three-judge special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday resumed hearing on the Congress' petition to decide the fate of BS Yeddyurappa. BSY was on Thursday asked to show the letters of support given by him to the state's Governor ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. The apex court bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan is currently hearing a petition filed by the Congress seeking a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country on Friday in protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to "illegally" invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. The party also shifted all its MLAs from a resort outside Bengaluru to a safe location Hyderanad.

Watch live streaming, telecast of Karnataka crisis, Supreme Court hearing Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) plea on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Zee News