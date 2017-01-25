What is Kambala; how and where it is celebrated in Karnataka? - All you need to know

Bengaluru: With growing clamour for allowing the traditional buffalo race Kambala, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday asked the Siddaramaiah government to bring in an Ordinance to facilitate holding of the event, saying the people are "emotionally" attached to it.

"Kambala is a must and should be held. The government should bring an ordinance on it and pave the way to hold the? traditional sport in the coastal region," Yeddyurappa, a former Chief Minister, said.

What's Kambala?

Kambala is an annual buffalo race which is a tradition in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts' farming community. This area is called Tulunadu (Land of Tulu Language).

This buffalo race is held in marshy fields, mostly in the coastal districts of Karnataka.

How is Kambala celebrated?

A pair of buffaloes are tied to the plough and one person anchors it, beating the buffaloes with a stick to run faster. There are two parallel muddy tracks, on which two competing pairs of buffaloes run. Fastest team wins.

In earlier times, winning pair used to be awarded with coconuts and plantains, but with changing times, they are rewarded with huge prizes including gold coins.

It is a traditional sport mainly held in rural Karnataka.

Ordinance for Kambala

Facing growing demand for holding Kambala after the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that an ordinance could be brought in, if necessary, to allow the event after seeking legal opinion.

Siddaramaiah had also asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on Kambala as it did on Jallikattu, where both Tamil Nadu and central governments, facing public pressure, moved swiftly to facilitate the bull taming sport.