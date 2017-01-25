What is Kambala; how and where it is celebrated in Karnataka? - All you need to know
Bengaluru: With growing clamour for allowing the traditional buffalo race Kambala, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday asked the Siddaramaiah government to bring in an Ordinance to facilitate holding of the event, saying the people are "emotionally" attached to it.
"Kambala is a must and should be held. The government should bring an ordinance on it and pave the way to hold the? traditional sport in the coastal region," Yeddyurappa, a former Chief Minister, said.
What's Kambala?
Kambala is an annual buffalo race which is a tradition in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts' farming community. This area is called Tulunadu (Land of Tulu Language).
This buffalo race is held in marshy fields, mostly in the coastal districts of Karnataka.
How is Kambala celebrated?
A pair of buffaloes are tied to the plough and one person anchors it, beating the buffaloes with a stick to run faster. There are two parallel muddy tracks, on which two competing pairs of buffaloes run. Fastest team wins.
In earlier times, winning pair used to be awarded with coconuts and plantains, but with changing times, they are rewarded with huge prizes including gold coins.
It is a traditional sport mainly held in rural Karnataka.
Ordinance for Kambala
Facing growing demand for holding Kambala after the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that an ordinance could be brought in, if necessary, to allow the event after seeking legal opinion.
Siddaramaiah had also asked the Centre to take a favourable stand on Kambala as it did on Jallikattu, where both Tamil Nadu and central governments, facing public pressure, moved swiftly to facilitate the bull taming sport.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Reliance Jio impact: Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit dips 54% to Rs 503.7 crore