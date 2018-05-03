Will never make a personal attack on PM Modi, but can ask questions: Rahul Gandhi

BIDAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will never make a personal attack on Narendra Modi since he is the Prime Minister of the country, but he will not refrain from asking questions on issues of utmost concerns.

Addressing a gathering of Congress supporters in poll-bound Karnataka's Bidar district, Rahul Gandhi said, ''No matter what he (PM Modi) says about me, I will never make a personal attack on him as he is the PM of the country, but I can ask him questions.''

#WATCH: While addressing a rally in Bidar, Rahul Gandhi says, 'No matter what he (PM Modi) says about me, I will never make a personal attack on him as he is the PM of the country, but I can ask him questions.' #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Ke8gr1Zedj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

Referring to PM Modi's all-out attack on Congress, the Gandhi scion said that the PM is free to say whatever he likes to but there should be "truth and some weight" in the Prime Minister's words.

"There should be truth in the words that come out of the Prime Minister's mouth. There should be some weight in his words," Rahul Gandhi said.

Attacking the Prime Minister in the battleground Karnataka, Rahul said that he made tall promises to the people of this country but miserably failed to deliver them.

"He (PM) said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh each in poor citizens' bank accounts. Did he do it? He promised two crore jobs to the youth every year. Did he do it? He said he would give higher minimum support price to the farmers. But he did none of this," Rahul said.

"Then what does he actually do? He helps only 15 persons. He helps the Reddy brothers (Janardhana, Karunakara and Somashekara Reddy) and wants to field them in the elections," he said.

Continuing his attack on the BJP dispensation, Rahul said that PM Modi had little to speak about Karnataka, its farmers and youths, and therefore the Prime Minister was resorting to personal attacks on him (Rahul Gandhi).

"Modiji has very little to speak in this elections. He cannot speak about the farmers because he neither waived off their loans nor provided suitable MSP. He cannot speak of education, healthcare or developmental issues because the state's Congress government has performed excellently on all fronts. So he is resorting to personal attacks on me. But this does not suit a Prime Minister of India," Rahul said.

He dared PM Modi to show guts and take action against diamantaire Nirav Modi Mehul Choksi who fled the country after the PNB scam involving thousands of crores of public money was unearthed.

"Small businesses are closing down due to Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) and demonetisation. Why is Modiji silent on this? He has made fun of me but has not answered my questions," the Congress President said.

Rahul's remarks came shortly after PM Modi launched an all-out attack on the Congress saying that the party is in a habit of forgetting the contributions of martyrs and insulting them repeatedly.

Recalling the reaction of the Congress to the surgical strike that the Army conducted on Pakistan in September 2016, the Prime Minister said, "Congress is in a habit to insult the martyrs. When our soldiers conducted surgical strikes, the Congress sought proofs to believe whether it took place or not. Should our soldiers be carrying cameras along with guns with them to collect proofs?."

The PM further added that the Congress has insulted Field Marshal KM Cariappa and other soldiers also in the past.

(With IANS inputs)