Will stand by Rahul Gandhi till my blood is flowing: Navjot Singh Sidhu after Karnataka loss

New Delhi: Congress may have been trailing at a distant second in the Karnataka Assembly elections but party leaders appear more busy in defending Rahul Gandhi than in assessing the reasons behind yet another clash against BJP which saw it falter. While there is a murmur of 'bring Priyanka' among party workers, leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu maintain Rahul is the right man to lead the party.

Rahul Gandhi has seen Congress slump election after election as the party Vice-President. Since taking over the top post in the party, Rahul has witnessed several more electoral defeats. And yet, Sidhu said that the future appears bright. "Rahul bhai is a leader in the ascent. 2019 will be a different ball game. The alliances are coming with him," he told members of the press on a day he was acquitted of murder charges in a road rage case. "I want to thank the people of Punjab, because of their prayers I have come out ten feet tall. I have sent a message to Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji that my life is yours."

Sidhu then asserted that he would stand by Rahul Gandhi at all times. " Sidhu unke (Rahul Gandhi) saath khada rahega, jab tak mere andar lahu hai," he said.

Other party leaders like DV Shivkumar attempted to shield Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day. "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have en-cashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it," said the Karnataka minister.

Questions though will only grow more in number - especially as Rahul Gandhi had said he is ready to be PM if Congress won Lok Sabha elections next year. BJP had flayed him for his remark with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him 'arrogant.'