Yeddyurappa says Karnataka has voted for change, refuses to speak on government formation

Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said on Tuesday that the people of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. He added that despite being rejected Congress is trying to grab power in the state.

"This is a verdict for BJP. People have completely rejected the Congress. The fact that Siddaramaiah himself has been voted out in his own constituency shows the anger of people towards the Congress. I thank our tireless karyakartas," Yeddyurappa said.

He further said, "People of Karnataka have clearly voted for change. They have responded to the clarion call of PM Modi. Sri Amit Shah's organisational expertise has led us to becoming the single largest party. I thank people for this positive mandate for the BJP."

"Congress is flatly rejected by people of Karnataka who have voted for change. However Congress is trying to subvert the mandate through dubious means. People of Karnataka won't allow for this to happen. Will consult with central leaders on the next course of action," Yeddyurappa maintained.

He was declared elected from Shikaripura.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, but fell short of a majority. Meanwhile, the Congress sprang a surprise, declaring it will back the also-ran JD(S) in forming the government.

JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy seeks appointment from the Governor of #Karnataka this evening, writes we have accepted Congress's support to form the Government. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/epuCqf4m17 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Seeking to throw a spanner in the BJP's works, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Congress's support to the JD(S). Emerging from a huddle with senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddaramaiah said, "We have decided that the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) to form the government. That's the best way to keep the BJP out (of power)."

