हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Yeddyurappa takes on Siddaramaiah for offering CM seat to Dalit

Karnataka Assembly election results will be declared on May 15.  

Yeddyurappa takes on Siddaramaiah for offering CM seat to Dalit
File photo

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party`s (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa on Monday took a jibe at incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, questioning as to why didn`t he say about giving up CM seat for a Dalit 10 or 15 days before the assembly elections.

"Why didn`t he (Siddaramiah) say the same thing (about giving up CM seat for a Dalit) 10 or 15 days before," Yeddyurappa asked.

"He knows that he is going to lose the battle. We are going to form the government, we will go to Delhi to meet PM tomorrow," he added.

Yesterday, Siddaramaiah had said that he was willing to vacate his chief ministerial post for a Dalit.

"I am ready to sacrifice CM`s post for a Dalit," he was quoted as saying by a TV channel.

Ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) mainly fought high-profile Karnataka elections, voting for which took place on May 12.

Out of 225 Assembly segments, 222 went to the polls. Elections in Bengaluru`s constituencies - Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar - were postponed.

A party or an alliance needs 112-seats to form the government. The votes will be counted on Tuesday. 

Tags:
Dalit CMKarnataka Assembly election results 2018Karnataka election results 2018Karnataka results 2018Karnataka Assembly ElectionsKarnataka assembly elections 2018CongressBJPSiddaramaiahYeddyurappaNarendra ModiRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Karnataka polls most expensive ever in terms of expenditure by parties and candidates: Survey

Must Watch