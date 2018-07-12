Yeddyurappa threatens to go on protest after Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fails to clarify stand on loan-waiver

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trying to corner the H D Kumaraswamy government, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday threatened to go on protest from Monday, July 16, if the JD(S)-Congress coalition fails to clarify its stand on loan-waiver and other issues.

BANGALORE: Trying to corner the H D Kumaraswamy government, BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday threatened to go on protest from Monday, July 16, if the JD(S)-Congress coalition fails to clarify its stand on loan-waiver and other issues.

“This government will have to clarify everything about loan waiver issue and the promises which they made in budget. If the government doesn't clarify things and fail to waive off farm loan completely, then we will start a protest from Monday,” said Yeddyurappa.

Attacking the state government in the Assembly, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai targeted the government on financial management and cautioned it about certain populist schemes putting the state under debt burden.

Making a short intervention, leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa too urged the government to increase spending onirrigation projects, assuring BJP's support to it. 

"..You have also compromised the finance of the state," alleged Bommai while pointing out that the state's fiscal deficit had grown and was about to reach three per cent.

Opposition deputy Leader Govinda Karajola said the Congress-JD(S) dispensation was "directionless" and it looked like a situation where a visually challenged man and a lame person were trying to walk, depending on each another.

 

With agency inputs

