Yeddyurappa writes to Election Commission, alleges irregularities in Karnataka Assembly elections

Former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa has alleged irregularities in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections. The Lingayat strongman has written a letter to the Central Election Commission in this regard.

The BJP leader, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 17 but resigned just before taking the trust vote, said that several irregularities were brought to the notice of officials concerned before the Karnataka Assembly elections, but no cognisance was taken of the same.

“This is not the first time that irregularities in the conduct of elections were brought to the notice of Election Commission and officials holding elections at ground level. Prior to polling we brought many such irregularities to notice of concerned officials, but in vain,” said Yeddyurappa in the letter.

Claiming that VVPAT machines were found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district of Karnataka, the BJP leader said he believed that the Election Commission had taken note of the incident.

“I am of firm belief that Election Commission has taken a serious note of VVPAT machines found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district. It indicates grave irregularities in conduct of assembly polls in Karnataka,” he said.

Notably, as many as 9746 voter identity cards were recovered in a flat in Bengaluru just days ahead of May 12 polling in Karnataka Assembly elections. The Election Commission had confirmed that the voter IDs recovered were genuine. An FIR was registered and the polling body had said that it would closely monitor the progress in the case.

