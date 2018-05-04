Yogi Adityanath calls Siddaramaiah a liar, cuts short Karanataka campaign

New Delhi: A day after Siddaramaiah questioned Yogi Adityanath for being on the campaign trail in Karnataka at a time when 73 people had died in dust storm in his own state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has decided to cut short his visit down south and return to Lucknow.

At least 73 people had died in the state of Uttar Pradesh after sudden dust storms swept across several north Indian states. At the time, UP CM Adityanath was hot on the campaign trail for BJP in Karnataka, leading Siddaramaiah to take a rather sarcastic view of the incident. "I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there," he had tweeted on Thursday.

At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there. https://t.co/RwgDrhdn82 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018

A day later, Adityanath hit back at Siddaramaiah - calling him a liar. "Siddaramaiah is perfect in speaking lies. I am personally monitoring relief work in the areas affected due to heavy rain and dust storms in UP. I will visit those areas tomorrow," he told news agency ANI.

ANI also reported that Adityanath will reach Agra by Friday night and then take stock of the ground situation in several parts of the state.

The latest exchange between Siddaramaiah and Adityanath is only one of many in weeks leading up to the Karnataka Assembly elections - scheduled to be held on May 12. Adityanath had previously questioned the Siddaramaiah government's work in the last five years and blamed the CM of having ignored the needs of the people. Siddaramaiah hit back by calling him a 'minus point' for BJP. The two have traded barbs on issues related to cows and beef, corruption and farmer suicides as well.