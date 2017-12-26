2 CPI(M) workers attacked in Kannur's Mattanur, admitted to hospital

Kannur: Two members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPIM were allegedly attacked by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kerala's Kannur district members on Monday.

The incident took place in Kannur's Mattanur. The injured workers have been admitted to hospital.

CPIM alleged that RSS workers were behind the attack.

Kannur has been in the middle of a political scuffle. Frequent such altercations between have been going on between the ruling CPI(M) and RSS workers for a while.

Last week, another RSS worker was attacked Kannur by unidentified men. The man was critically injured.