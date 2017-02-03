25 drunken school bus drivers arrested in Kerala
Kochi: Police in Kerala took 25 school bus drivers into custody for drunken driving in an early morning inspection on Friday, police said.
The action was carried out at 8.30 a.m. in the four central districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Kochi following complaints of improper conduct, said an official.
Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan told the media that the surprise inspection was based on intelligence reports about the way certain school bus drivers misbehaved with the children after being drunk.
"This prompted us to carry out the inspection on school buses," he said.
"We are not saying that all drivers are like this. But when we got these reports, we decided to start early in the morning. So far we have been able to take into custody 25 drivers," said Vijayan.
Applauding the police action, road safety expert Upendra Narayanan said: "The need of the hour is strict action as prescribed by the law.
"The safety of our children can`t be trifled. Those who are irresponsible should not be employed," he said.
For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball