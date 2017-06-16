Another Kerala college magazine triggers controversy with poem on Kunti, `hurts Hindus' sentiments`

Thiruvananthapuram: A student magazine of a college in Kerala has courted controversy for publishing a poem that allegedly questions the chastity of Kunti, the mother of the Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata.

The five-line poem, 'Chodyam' (question), has been penned by a student of the Manjeri-based NSS College. It questions why the topic does not feature in television debates.

Right-wing group, Hindu Aikya Vedi, has slammed the government-aided institution for publishing the poem, which it alleged has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

College Principal Azad Malaattil told PTI that it was not their intention to hurt any sentiments.

"If sentiments have been hurt, we express our apologies," the principal said.

The magazine was brought out a couple of days ago and instructions have been given not to circulate further copies, he said.

The poem comes close on the heels of the publication of a magazine by the 125-year-old Brennen College of Thalassery which contained a caricature allegedly depicting a man and a woman in a compromising position in a theatre when the national anthem is being played.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad has filed a complaint before the Kannur SP seeking action against the Thalassery college authorities.

The magazine was published by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a pro-CPI(M) students' union.

The magazine, 'Pellet' was brought out by the SFI activists as part of the 125 year celebrations of Brennen College, the alma mater of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, when contacted, college principal Murlidas told PTI that there was nothing wrong with the magazine, adding that certain drawings in it could cause a misunderstanding, "if viewed from a narrow-minded perspective".

The BJP demanded an apology from the SFI for "insulting the national anthem" and said the magazine should be withdrawn immediately.

BJP general secretary K Surendran told reporters that not only the Left students' outfit, but the college staff council as well as the principal were responsible for the incident.

