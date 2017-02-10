Army to construct Bailey bridge in Kerala

Kottarakara: In a first of its kind effort in Kerala, the Indian Army will build a Bailey bridge in Enathu, an army official said on Friday.

Bailey bridge is a type of portable, pre-fabricated, truss bridge that has been extensively used since World War II as even vehicles can ply on it.

State Public Works Department Minister G. Sudhakaran, in a letter to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Enathu Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh, on Thursday had sought the help of the Indian Army in construction of the bridge.

Parrikar immediately accepted the request and a team of army engineering officials led by Lt Col Ravi Rajendran on Friday inspected the spot in Enathu, saying a bailey bridge will be built there.

Enathu, about 12 km from here, was in the news last month when an 18-year-old bridge in Kollam district was closed to traffic after damage to its two piers was noticed.

Enathu bridge is located at the very busy M.C. Road, where hundreds of vehicles pass through. There has been total chaos in the area after the closing of the bridge as traffic has been diverted.

The Kerala government had, in a report earlier, said it would take a while before the opening of the bridge as the repair work will take time.